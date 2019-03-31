Home

Margot Rusch Allison

Margot Rusch Allison Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Margot Rusch Allison, who passed away on January 16, 2019, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Avenue, Hartford. The family welcomes all guests who knew Margot to share in this celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margot Rusch Allison in support of the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at UConn, payable to: The UConn Foundation, Inc. at: 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019
