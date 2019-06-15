Deforge Marguerite A. Peg [email protected] Marguerite A DeForge (Peg) 72 of Manchester, CT beloved widow of the late Kenneth A. DeForge died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Peg was born in Lowell, MA December 3, 1946. The daughter of the late Clifton and Irene Bailey. Her loving sisters Carol Lichota and Joanne McCreedy predecease her. Peg was raised in East Hartford, CT. Graduated from East Hartford High School in 1964. She continued her education at Morse School of Business and went on to complete her Associate Degree at Manchester Community College. She worked at Aetna as a Senior Business Analyst before retiring. She was an active member of many different organizations. Including St. James Church, MACC, Our Lady of Calvary, Little Theater of Manchester, and many others. All while maintaining time for herself and her family. She enjoyed traveling and given the experiences that truly enriched her life. Peg leaves behind 4 loving children: Lynn Cochran and her husband James; Brad Pelligrinelli and his wife Kelly; Beth Brosnahan; Jill Lambouses and her husband Steve. Her 7 grandchildren: Therese, Sarah, Gregory, Niko, Kathleen, Alyssa and Emma. And 2 great grandchildren: Caiden and Anneliese. A dear friend and brother-in-law Robert Lichota. And many more family & friends that her life has touched. Calling hours will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 3PM-7PM at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester, CT 06040. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10AM from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester, CT 06040. MANCHESTER Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary