Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion church
2051 Main Street
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Dow-Payton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Dow-Payton


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Dow-Payton Obituary
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Marguerite "Nana" Dow-Payton. Born on November 3, 1941 in Bethune, SC to the late Johnny Dow and Queenie Mackey Dow. Surrounded by her loving family she entered into eternal peace on January 19, 2020. Celebration of life will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion church, 2051 Main Street Hartford Ct . Burial to follow at Mt St Benedict Cemetery.. All Faith Memorial Chapel 90 John Fitch Blvd. South Windsor, Ct Has charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit Allfaithmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -