Following a lengthy illness, Marguerite T. Dwyer of Wallingford - loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - left this world at Hartford Hospital on March 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Born Marguerita Theresa Samela in Waterbury on June 28, 1939, to the late Donato and Vera Samela, Marge was the eldest of seven children. She was very close to her next sister, Diane, and the two helped raise their siblings as their parents worked hard to provide for the growing family. Marge took a job working as a cashier at the A&P to help support the family. Having graduated from Wilby High School in 1957, in 1959 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert G. Dwyer, shortly after his honorable discharge from active duty in the USMC. Robert began a lengthy career at UPS and the couple settled first in Waterbury, CT before welcoming their eldest child, Mark, in 1961. Following their move to Franklin, MA, their son Michael was born in 1965. Finally, their youngest daughter, Melissa, was born in 1970. With company transfers, the family moved several times between Connecticut and Massachusetts, but the children were primarily raised in Franklin. The couple settled in Wallingford in 1985 and become very involved in the community. Robert retired from UPS in 1995 and they enjoyed traveling together and with friends. They also purchased a home in Myrtle Beach, SC where they enjoyed their new neighbors and the warmth of the south. But Marge always enjoyed returning to Wallingford to spend time with her close-by granddaughters, Emily and Corinne Laliberte. Marge loved cooking, reading, traveling, antiquing and the occasional glass of wine, but most of all, she loved her family, particularly her seven grandchildren: Jacob Dwyer, Sarah Dwyer, Ens. Chandler Dwyer, USN, Emily Laliberte, Owen Dwyer, Corinne Laliberte and Madeline Dwyer; and her great-grandson, Noah Kalil. She will be remembered for her feistiness and her love of family, holiday gatherings and neighborhood 4th of July get togethers. She is missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Marge is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Robert, of Wallingford; son Mark and daughter-in-law Dr. Stacey Goldstein-Dwyer, of Albuquerque, NM; son Michael and daughter-in-law Margaret (Penny) Swallow Dwyer, of Shamong, NJ; daughter Melissa and son-in-law, Rene Laliberte of Wallingford; daughter-in-law, Maureen Dwyer of Franklin, MA; her seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters Diane Massucci of Southington; Andrea Young of Atlanta; and Veronica Kirchhiemer of Tampa, FL; brothers Nicholas of SC; Daniel ("Chuck") of Waterbury; and Carl of SC; as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, for Marge so dearly loved children. Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation 282 Washington, Street Hartford, CT 06106 https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/ Phone: (860)837-5700www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary