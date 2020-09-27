1/1
Marguerite Gladys Cole
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys (Pelletier) Cole, 85, of Nokomis, FL passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1935 in Waterbury, CT and was a theology teacher at St. Paul HS Bristol, CT (80's) and Cardinal Mooney HS Sarasota, FL (90's). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Reverend Deacon Francis B. Cole, Jr. Together they raised four beautiful children and served God and their Catholic faith community. They had a passion for travel, food, culture, music & arts and were patrons of the theater. Gladys was an alumna of Presentation of Mary Academy, Marymount College, holds a BA from Central Connecticut State University, and attended St Joseph College where she earned a Master of Arts degree and Advanced Graduate Studies in Theology. One constant throughout her lifetime; Gladys was a fierce advocate for advancing women's roles in the Catholic church. At a time when women's roles were limited, she pioneered and encouraged deacons' wives to lead their own ministries. Gladys' own ministries included being a founding member of the St. Joseph's Mother's Circle in West Hartford, CT; establishing the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Epiphany Cathedral and Epiphany School; the Red Tent Prayer Group, and she was a member of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council for Women. She is survived by her children: son Francis B. Cole, III and wife Kyle E. Turoff of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren Francis (IV) and fiancé Meghan, Laura Ann, Kennedy, Avery, Elizabeth and Jennifer; son Christopher B. Cole and wife Cara Herman of Nokomis, FL; daughter Victoria A. Cole-Galo and husband Ezequiel Galo of Berlin, CT, grandchildren Jonathan and wife Alicia, and Nicholas and wife Sara; son Anthony B. Cole and wife Sarah Cole of Harwich, MA, and granddaughter Mackenzie. Gladys leaves behind her treasured sister-in-law and brother-in-law, many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, her beloved "les cousins" and many cherished friends. Due to COVID, funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Epiphany Cathedral Venice, FL Outreach for the Poor, Epiphany Catholic School, or a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved