Gladys (Pelletier) Cole, 85, of Nokomis, FL passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1935 in Waterbury, CT and was a theology teacher at St. Paul HS Bristol, CT (80's) and Cardinal Mooney HS Sarasota, FL (90's). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Reverend Deacon Francis B. Cole, Jr. Together they raised four beautiful children and served God and their Catholic faith community. They had a passion for travel, food, culture, music & arts and were patrons of the theater. Gladys was an alumna of Presentation of Mary Academy, Marymount College, holds a BA from Central Connecticut State University, and attended St Joseph College where she earned a Master of Arts degree and Advanced Graduate Studies in Theology. One constant throughout her lifetime; Gladys was a fierce advocate for advancing women's roles in the Catholic church. At a time when women's roles were limited, she pioneered and encouraged deacons' wives to lead their own ministries. Gladys' own ministries included being a founding member of the St. Joseph's Mother's Circle in West Hartford, CT; establishing the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Epiphany Cathedral and Epiphany School; the Red Tent Prayer Group, and she was a member of the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council for Women. She is survived by her children: son Francis B. Cole, III and wife Kyle E. Turoff of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren Francis (IV) and fiancé Meghan, Laura Ann, Kennedy, Avery, Elizabeth and Jennifer; son Christopher B. Cole and wife Cara Herman of Nokomis, FL; daughter Victoria A. Cole-Galo and husband Ezequiel Galo of Berlin, CT, grandchildren Jonathan and wife Alicia, and Nicholas and wife Sara; son Anthony B. Cole and wife Sarah Cole of Harwich, MA, and granddaughter Mackenzie. Gladys leaves behind her treasured sister-in-law and brother-in-law, many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, her beloved "les cousins" and many cherished friends. Due to COVID, funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Epiphany Cathedral Venice, FL Outreach for the Poor, Epiphany Catholic School, or a charity of choice
.