Marguerite M. Schoenewolff, 93, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Rudolph E. Schoenewolff passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. Born February 6, 1927 in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Meta (Ammermann) McCuen. She lived her early years in Wethersfield and moved to Windsor shortly after her marriage. She lived in Windsor most of her life. Before retiring she worked as purchasing manager for Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance. Marguerite was a Charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Windsor. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, golfing, bowling, and helping others. She had a gentle soul and loved her family dearly. She is survived by three children, David Schoenewolff of The Villages, FL, Robert Schoenewolff and his wife Candace of Wrentham, MA, Lynn Correnti and her husband William of Hampstead, NC; a brother, Joseph McCuen of Enfield, CT; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Lorraine Schoenewolff; a sister-in-law, Theresa McCuen; a sister, Virginia Horne. Funeral services will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church in Windsor. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.