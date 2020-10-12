1/2
Marguerite M. Sederquist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We Honor Our Beloved Mother Marguerite M. Fregeau Perruccio Sederquist of Glastonbury, Woman of God, who went to rest with Jesus at the age of 95 on September 21st, 2020. Mrs. Sederquist was predeceased by her parents, Laura Fregeau and Eugene L. Fregeau, her brother Earnest Fregeau, her husbands Santo Perruccio, and Carl Sederquist, her son David M. Perruccio. Marguerite grew up in Hartford, CT., married and raised her family there. She lived in Glastonbury for 20 years, moved to the South, returning to Glastonbury in 2015. Lived at Herbert Clark House until she was cared for at Glastonbury Health Care. She is survived by her son Frank J Perruccio, OR, her daughters Laura Chase, Kentucky, Lillian London, CT. Josephine Sollima, CT. She had eight grandchildren, fifteen great grand children, and two great, great grandchildren. Our Mother will be remembered for her kindness, smiling eyes, and a prayer on her lips. Please join us for a Memorial service on October 16th at 2:00 pm. At St Mary's Cemetery, 930 Burnside Ave, East Hartford CT 06118 Section E. We will observe COVID-19 Protocols.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved