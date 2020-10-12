We Honor Our Beloved Mother Marguerite M. Fregeau Perruccio Sederquist of Glastonbury, Woman of God, who went to rest with Jesus at the age of 95 on September 21st, 2020. Mrs. Sederquist was predeceased by her parents, Laura Fregeau and Eugene L. Fregeau, her brother Earnest Fregeau, her husbands Santo Perruccio, and Carl Sederquist, her son David M. Perruccio. Marguerite grew up in Hartford, CT., married and raised her family there. She lived in Glastonbury for 20 years, moved to the South, returning to Glastonbury in 2015. Lived at Herbert Clark House until she was cared for at Glastonbury Health Care. She is survived by her son Frank J Perruccio, OR, her daughters Laura Chase, Kentucky, Lillian London, CT. Josephine Sollima, CT. She had eight grandchildren, fifteen great grand children, and two great, great grandchildren. Our Mother will be remembered for her kindness, smiling eyes, and a prayer on her lips. Please join us for a Memorial service on October 16th at 2:00 pm. At St Mary's Cemetery, 930 Burnside Ave, East Hartford CT 06118 Section E. We will observe COVID-19 Protocols.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store