Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea
145 Main Street
Unionville, CT
Marguerite R. Dion


1927 - 2019
Marguerite R. Dion Obituary
Marguerite R. (Sylvestre) Dion, 92 of Bristol, CT passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT on May 30, 1927, the youngest of the late Joseph Antonio and Celina (Frechette) Sylvestre's nine children. Marguerite was the devoted wife for 51 years and 8 months to the late Emile A. Dion and was also predeceased by her youngest son Marc R. Dion. She leaves behind her beloved children and their spouses: Michael and Mary Dion, Janet and Glenn Ogonowski and Mary and Jim Perault; her beloved grandchildren: Jill and Eric Drouin, David, Gregory and Rachel Perault, and Tina and her husband Joe Pugliese. She is also survived by her brother Robert Sylvestre and many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. In celebration of her life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main Street, Unionville, CT 06085. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or ww.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Marguerite's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
