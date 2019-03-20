Marguerite Radigan Turner, of Canton, beloved widow of Roland E. Turner, to whom she was married for 68 years, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 16th, 2019. Born June 13th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Myrtle May (Callan) Radigan and was one of 11 siblings. She most recently lost her sister, Helen Hanson who passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 101.Prior to living in Canton, Marguerite lived in Ocala, Florida for 25 years moving from Unionville where she raised her family. She stayed at home until her youngest attended school then she worked in the school system in the cafeteria food system. She also worked alongside her husband at O'Neil Chevrolet in Avon driving for the parts department and her last job was as a CNA at Avon Health Center.Marguerite liked to travel New England and Maine with her grandchildren Kayla and Austin, Boston, Vermont and Massachusetts. She visited Hawaii with her sister Helen and went to Florida to visit her son Roy and his family and to spend time with friends. She was an avid Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, UConn women and men's basketball fan. She knew the women were headed to the final four again. She loved to cook and bake, read and crochet.She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Diane Turner of Unionville, Roy and Stella Turner of Ocala, FL, Maureen and Joe Lagana of Newington, Donna and Paul Erasmus of Farmington, Theresa and Greg Kilduff of Canton, where she resided the past five years and her daughter –in-law, Elaine Turner of Farmington. Marguerite " Rita", GRAM mostly as she was known had 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren: Lisa Guglielmo (Lauren, Christian and Alyssa), Tracy Carroll, Sharon Bonini (Jake), John Turner (Vanessa and Nathan), Michael Turner (Dominick, Christian and Harper), Amy Peruiti (Olivia, Madison and Ellinana), Kristine Ellis (Madelyn, Molly and Brady), Kelly Machuga (Laney and Ella), Troy Turner, Keith Turner (Caleb and Denver), Frank Lagana (Giuseppe and Giulianna), Jennifer Lagana (Sofia and Grace), Steven Erasmus (Christopher), Tamara Bross (Kyle and Erica), Jason Kilduff (Kayla and Austin) and Daniel Kilduff (Ava). She was predeceased by her two sons, Roland E. Turner, Jr., and Raymond Turner.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Mar. 22) from 8:30 – 10:00am. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 10:00am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington at 10:30am. Burial will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unknown Solider Chapter 12, Greater Hartford, Inc., P.O. Box 280281, East Hartford, CT 06128. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary