Marguerite "Margo" Roberts
Marguerite "Margo" (Pritchard) Roberts, 89, of Middletown, wife of the late Albert D. Roberts, died Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Water's Edge Health Care. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cashman) Pritchard. Margo was a lifelong resident of Middletown, attending St. John School and graduating from Middletown High class of 1949. She married her beloved Albert in 1953 until his passing in 1997. Margo was employed as a contract manager for Wesleyan Press, Weekly Reader and Field Publications retiring in 1993. She volunteered at Middlesex Hospital on Fridays at the front desk for many years. Margo was proud of her Irish heritage, loved holidays with family and friends, St. Patrick's Day, corn beef, deviled eggs, and lemon meringue pie. Margo is survived by her son, John D. Roberts of Middletown; grandchildren, Jason and Ally Chakroff of Delaware, OH, Ryan Chakroff of Denver, CO, Devan Chakroff of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Natalie Pritchard of Middletown; brother-in-law, Arthur Bishel of Colchester; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert; daughter, Lisa Roberts Chakroff; siblings, Mary Sonntag and Joseph and Robert Pritchard. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday (Nov. 28th) at 10 a.m. at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Friends of Russell Library, 123 Broad St., Middletown, CT 06457 or Middlesex Health, Volunteer Program, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. John Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
