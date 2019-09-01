Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1153 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1153 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
1923 - 2019
Marguerite Schley, 96, passed away on August 27, 2019. Marguerite was born in Sumter County, Georgia on July 8, 1923 to the late James Green and Josephine Burt. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, William "Billy" Schley Jr, of Bloomfield, CT and Mark (Edothia) Schley of Whiting, NJ, grandchildren, Sheron, Timothy and Tamara Schley, great-grandchildren, Camryn, Aryanna, and Noah Schley, goddaughter, Joann Bellamy, and a host of other relatives and friends. Aside from her loving parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Schley, Sr. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1153 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT. A celebration of life will take place at the church starting at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Schley family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
