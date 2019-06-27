Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Helena
30 Echo Ln
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Marguerite Theresa Gomes


Marguerite Theresa Gomes Obituary
Marguerite "Maggie" Theresa (Mathieu) Gomes, 64, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Waterville, Maine on April 2, 1955 to Victor G. and the late Rolande M. (Gabourie) Mathieu. She was raised in Hartford, CT, graduating from Hartford High School in 1973, and married Joseph Gomes on Nov. 15, 1974. They made their home in West Hartford for 39 years, spending summers and welcoming all as family at their home on Highland Lake in Winsted, CT. Maggie worked at Aetna (73-87), then as a full-time mother devoted to raising her children, and most recently WH Public School System (KPMS & Hall HS). She and Joe are also known for running their family business for over 30 years, Vic's Automotive Service Inc. in West Hartford, CT. Her passion was her family, especially being a Memere to her grandchildren, who adored her just as much as she adored them. She loved family Christmases, 4th of Julys, Friday night pizzas and Sunday night sandwiches. She was known for her delicious beef stew, and her grandkid's favorite, Memere's spaghetti. Maggie also loved sewing, quilting & porcelain doll classes with friends. A devout Roman Catholic, Maggie was a parishioner of the Church of St. Helena, taught 1st grade CCD for over 20 years, and was proud of her time as a Eucharistic Minister. Maggie is survived by her husband Joe; their four children, and 6 grandchildren: Jennifer & Jacques Beaudoin of West Hartford with their children Jake, Jenna & Jillian; Jeffrey & Emilie Gomes of Waverly Hall, GA with their children Jaden & Jemma; Jesse & Elizabeth Gomes of Avon; and Jamie & Nicole Gomes of Newington with their daughter Josephine; her beloved father Victor Mathieu of Hartford; siblings David, Yvette (Warren) & Elaine; In-laws who she loved as parents and siblings: Joao & Luisa Gomes of Newington; Mingo (Diane), Maria (Brian), Natalie (Bob), Jackie, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Maggie is predeceased by an infant son, her mother Rolande, and a nephew "Little" Warren. Maggie also leaves behind many close friends that she held close to her heart, and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Cooper. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sat. June 29th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Helena, 30 Echo Ln., West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations in memory of Maggie can be made to at . A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Mass General Hospital who took extraordinary care of Maggie as well as her family. There are no words to describe how much Maggie is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
