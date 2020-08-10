Maria (Abbate, Ribaudo) Curto of Windsor Locks, CT, born on December 10, 1953, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 66 years old. She departed this world surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Maria welcomed everyone into her home and life with an open door, an ear to listen, a hug to comfort, a laugh to share, and a meal to enjoy-because to her, everyone was family. Maria is survived by her mother, Ledia Abbate of Windsor Locks, CT; her husband of 30 years, Michael A. Curto, Sr. of Windsor Locks; her four sons and their wives: Joe and Elizabeth Ribaudo of Ashland, MA, Michael Jr. and Carla Curto of Agawam, MA, Marc Curto of Windsor Locks, and Vincent and Alison Curto of Agawam. "Noni" is also survived by her four grandchildren-whom she very much adored-Helena Ribaudo, Max Curto, Olivia Curto, and Grace Curto. Maria was predeceased by her father, Salvatore Abbate Sr. and her brother, Salvatore Abbate Jr., both of Windsor Locks. Maria was a graduate of Bay Path University where she earned her Associate's degree. While there, she held various positions at the Air La Carte airline catering company at Bradley Airport. She then went on to own/operate Specialized Coffee Systems while also working as a ticket agent for USAir. Her lifelong residency of Windsor Locks made her well-suited for her secretarial role at the Windsor Locks Chamber of Commerce. After leaving the Chamber, Maria spent 25 years working for the Carillo Insurance Agency (now Smith Brothers), where she wrote and sold business owner policies for companies all over north central Connecticut. She retired in 2018. Maria's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital and the Johnson Memorial Cancer Center in Enfield for their compassion, personal care, and unwavering positivity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Johnson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Before her passing, she asked her son Joe to write her obituary, advising, "You don't have to write a book-just tell them how wonderful and beautiful I am!" And she most definitely was. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, August 12, from 4-7 PM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St. Windsor Locks. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 13, at 10 AM DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH. Attendance may be limited at both venues to adhere to Executive Order limitations and for public safety. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com