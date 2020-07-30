Maria Augustina Garcia-Loubier, of Hartford, CT. went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020. Born on August 28, 1919 in Moruga, Trinidad to the late Leo and Sebastian Garcia, Maria migrated to Hartford CT. in 1967. Wife of the late George Loubier; Mother of nine children: Ruby, Andrew, Pearl, Russel, June, Judy, Ricardo and (deceased, Harold and Winston). Sister of Sylvia Garcia and (the deceased siblings - Fideling, Loretta, Emelia, Eugoria, Victor, Posinie and Sonny). We will celebrate Maria's Life on Saturday August 1, 2020 with visitation from 8:30AM-10:00AM and service from 10AM - 11AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. 06002. Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. In Lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please make donations to Maria's Member Church: CTM (Christ Tabernacle Ministries) 818A Windsor St. Hartford, CT. 06120 or Cash App to CTM, Daniel Jordan's name will pop up, then send.



