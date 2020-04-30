|
|
Maria Albina Maciel Amaral, 85, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Reinaldo Augusto Amaral passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Newington Rapid Rehab. She was born on October 7, 1934 in France, Vila Nova de Cerveira, Portugal to the late Manuel Maciel and Manuela Gisteira Maciel. She grew up in Portugal and was later married to the love of her life, on December 18, 1955. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1966 for the pursuit of a better life. Maria worked for several companies as a machine operator before working for many wonderful families for over 35 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church where she had many friends and ties to the Portuguese Community. Maria was at her happiest when she was spending free time with her family, preparing legendary Sunday lunches and her well known chocolate chip cookies. She loved sharing these treats with her family but especially her grandchildren. Maria Albina Amaral was a proud mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Liliana, perform in her dance recitals and cheerleading competitions and watching her grandson, Christian, play soccer. Once retired, she loved to spend her lengthy summers in her beloved house in Coura de Seixas, Portugal. She will be remembered as a strong Portuguese mother, a wonderful cook, gardener and a loving grandmother. Her family was most important to her. Maria, is survived by her son Reinaldo and his wife Susan of Newington and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Christian and Liliana. Also, left to remember Maria is her sister, Elvira DaCosta, her godson Manuel Ribeiro and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by one brother, Jose Maciel and four sisters: Josefa Ribeiro, Eudocia Santos, Rosa Durao, and Maria Medeiros. We would like to give a special thanks to Clara Oliveira who provided optimal care for Maria and her late husband over the last five years. A special thanks to her niece, Manuela Aguiar who was always there to provide support and comfort, especially in Maria's last days. Thank you to the staff at Newington Rapid Rehab for their continued help and services in the last couple of months. Funeral Services were private at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Community Center, 1 Fatima Square, Hartford, CT, 06106 or the Portuguese Club of Hartford, 730 North Mountain Road in Newington, CT 06111 in Maria Albina Maciel Amaral's name. Please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020