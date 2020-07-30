Maria Augustina Loubier, 100, of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Maria was born on August 28, 1919 in Sanfernando, Trinidad to the late Leo Garcia and the late Sebastian (Brasso) Garcia. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 8:30AM-10:00AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Loubier family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com