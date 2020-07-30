1/1
Maria Augustina Loubier
1919 - 2020
Maria Augustina Loubier, 100, of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Maria was born on August 28, 1919 in Sanfernando, Trinidad to the late Leo Garcia and the late Sebastian (Brasso) Garcia. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 8:30AM-10:00AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Loubier family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
