Maria C. (Mary) Vaughan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a short illness, Mary C. Vaughan, age 93, of Crestview, Florida passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born the eldest of three children to Pasquale Caccia and Giuliva Izzi Caccia on May 19, 1926 in Providence RI. She spent her early life living in Providence with her mother, father and two brothers Anthony and Joseph. She attended school in Providence and graduated from Hope High School in 1944. She continued her education at Bryant University and received her bachelor's degree in Secretarial Science. After graduating she went to work in the personnel department at The Institute of Living in Hartford Connecticut. There she met her husband, Zane O. Vaughan, when he worked as an orderly at the Institute on summer break from the University of Florida. After marrying in 1949 they set up a household on Congress Street and then the Aircraft Trailer Park in East Hartford. She had her only child, David Hunter Vaughan, and soon moved with her family to Marlborough, Connecticut. While in Marlborough, she raised her son, taught Sunday School, and worked as a substitute teacher. Soon, she became office manager at the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, and later combined her organizational skills with the knowledge she gained from CF&P to advance the causes of the Marlborough Conservation Commission, The League of Women Voters, and other community groups. After her retirement she moved with her husband to Crestview in 1989 and became a member of The First United Methodist Church of Crestview. She was an active participant in its Adult Sunday School, Adult Bible Study Groups, and in the Women's Club; often organizing outings and contributing her time and efforts towards its affairs. She moved to Mansfield Center CT in July of 2019, to be close to her son and his family. Those who knew her remember her as an expert bridge player, an avid reader, a stickler for grammatically correct speech, and having a shrewd understanding of banking and finance. She is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Barbara, two grandchildren, David Wayne Vaughan and Elizabeth Maria Vaughan, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved