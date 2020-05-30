After a short illness, Mary C. Vaughan, age 93, of Crestview, Florida passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born the eldest of three children to Pasquale Caccia and Giuliva Izzi Caccia on May 19, 1926 in Providence RI. She spent her early life living in Providence with her mother, father and two brothers Anthony and Joseph. She attended school in Providence and graduated from Hope High School in 1944. She continued her education at Bryant University and received her bachelor's degree in Secretarial Science. After graduating she went to work in the personnel department at The Institute of Living in Hartford Connecticut. There she met her husband, Zane O. Vaughan, when he worked as an orderly at the Institute on summer break from the University of Florida. After marrying in 1949 they set up a household on Congress Street and then the Aircraft Trailer Park in East Hartford. She had her only child, David Hunter Vaughan, and soon moved with her family to Marlborough, Connecticut. While in Marlborough, she raised her son, taught Sunday School, and worked as a substitute teacher. Soon, she became office manager at the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, and later combined her organizational skills with the knowledge she gained from CF&P to advance the causes of the Marlborough Conservation Commission, The League of Women Voters, and other community groups. After her retirement she moved with her husband to Crestview in 1989 and became a member of The First United Methodist Church of Crestview. She was an active participant in its Adult Sunday School, Adult Bible Study Groups, and in the Women's Club; often organizing outings and contributing her time and efforts towards its affairs. She moved to Mansfield Center CT in July of 2019, to be close to her son and his family. Those who knew her remember her as an expert bridge player, an avid reader, a stickler for grammatically correct speech, and having a shrewd understanding of banking and finance. She is survived by her son David, daughter-in-law Barbara, two grandchildren, David Wayne Vaughan and Elizabeth Maria Vaughan, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are to be determined.



