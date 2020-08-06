Maria Carmela Waterman, 66, of West Suffield, beloved wife of David A. Waterman and mother to Justin and Cara Waterman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Her family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield, CT, followed by a Mass and Catholic Burial at 12:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Agawam, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an endeared African missionary and family friend: Fr. Vodounon Dagbevi Comlan Kisito. Please mail donations to: 470 South Stone St. West Suffield, CT, 06093. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
