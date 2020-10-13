Maria Castellano

Maria (Matteo) Castellano (née Cusano) 92, passed peacefully at her home in Southington in the early morning hours of October 12, 2020. Maria, fondly known as Mom, Marie, Grandma Marie, or Grandma, was born in Faicchio, Italy on April 26, 1928 to the late Pietro and Antonietta (Zoccolillo) Cusano. Marie immigrated to Connecticut in 1949 at the age of 21. She was predeceased by her first husband, Carmen Matteo, in 1951. Her beloved husband, Andrew "Andy" Castellano passed away in 2015 after 62 years of marriage. She leaves behind her son Carmen Matteo and his wife Christine, her daughter Carol and son-in-law James Tycz, her granddaughter Lindsey and her husband Brian Jardine, and her granddaughter Katherine Tycz, all of Southington; her granddaughter Lauren Tycz and her fiancé Daniel Remiszewski of Shelton; and her great-grandsons Landon and Trevor Jardine also of Southington. She is survived by her younger sister Anna and brother-in-law Mario (Italy), her younger brothers Giuseppe "Joe" and his wife Assunta (England), and Mario and his wife (Italy); and sister-in-laws Lottie, Lauretta, and Pasqualina. She was predeceased by her younger brothers Pasquale, Giovanni, and Luigi (Italy). She is also survived by her niece Joan Bomann of Farmington, and by many more nieces and nephews in the United States, Italy, and England. Marie worked at G.E. Madison in Southington from the day it opened until the day it closed. Although they happily lived in their cherished home in Southington, Marie and Andy enjoyed traveling to visit family in New York, England and Italy throughout their lives. Grandma Marie's home and her table were always open to family, friends, and acquaintances. She wouldn't let anyone leave her house without trying to feed them. She was famous for her sour cream Italian cookies, spaghetti sauce, meatballs, and salad dressing, which she made in large batches to share. Marie's garden was her pride and joy, particularly her tomatoes. She also enjoyed crocheting and crafted baby blankets for generations of friends and family. She loved her family and friends fiercely and would do anything to help someone in need. She will be greatly missed by all. To celebrate her spirit of hospitality and love of sharing food, her family asks that donations be made in her name to Southington Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489 or online. Her family would also like to express their gratitude to her nurses and caregivers, especially Sue, Shannice, Nisshio, Julica, and Alexis, who treated her with compassion and gentleness at the end of her life. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 1 PM in St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington with masks and social distancing protocols. Visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com
for online condolences.