Maria Ciupka, 95, of Wethersfield, CT, wife of the late Wasyl Ciupka, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (November 1, 2020) at the Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center. She was born August 2, 1925 in Ukraine, the youngest of four children, to Dmitri and Paraskevia (Vishtur) Telenko. She immigrated to America with her husband and two older children in November 1958 after a long journey that began in June 1942. In June 1942, at the age of 16, she was taken by the Germans as part of the Forced Labor during World War II. (Since many German men were fighting in the war, Germany invaded other countries and took people to do the work that those men would have been doing). She had no idea that this would be the last time she would see her family (she did reunite with a brother in England after the war). Luckily, Maria ended up on a farm with a good family that treated her like family. She remembers seeing the neighboring towns being bombed and, when out in the fields, having to lay down on the ground because bomber planes were flying overhead. In 1947, a couple of years after the war ended, Maria had a few options: she could stay in Germany, go back home, go to France or go to England. Her first choice would have been to go home but she had no idea if home was still there; so she decided to go to England. There she met Wasyl and they were married on November 5, 1949 . A short time after their marriage they moved to Scotland for work; their son Petro was born there in 1952. They moved back to England again for work; they then had their daughter Anna in 1955. After a 7-year wait for a visa, and after a two-week voyage on the Nova Scotia, they landed in Boston. Their final destination was Hartford, CT where, in 1963, their daughter Lesia was born. Maria worked for many years at Royal Typewriter working the machines that made typewriter parts. After the company left Hartford, she cleaned houses and babysat until she got a position in the cafeteria at Aetna in Hartford. She worked her way up to Assistant Cook. She retired in 1990. She then babysat for her youngest grandchild Christopher until he started school. Maria loved to work outside around her home. She took pride in her flowers and the tomato plants she started from seeds. She loved doing her cross-stitch and other sewing projects. You never knew what she would come up with. She loved to cook and feed whoever came through her door and she would always send something home with you. She loved her coffee and 2 Eggo waffles with jam or jelly for breakfast; she loved anything that was hazelnut; and she would go through a bag of Smartfood cheese popcorn like it was going out of style (there were always many bags in the house). And lastly, she loved butterflies but most of all, she loved her kitties. She was a devout parishioner of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hartford and was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Ladies Guild. It was upsetting to her when she could no longer attend Mass, but she still practiced her faith the best she could. Maria was content and happy just taking care of her family and home and her fur babies. She will be deeply missed but it helps us to know that she is pain free and that she was ready to leave this life and move on to a greater life. Maria leaves behind her son Petro Ciupka and his long-time girlfriend Linda Bouyea of Watervliet, NY; her daughter and son-in-law Anna and Victor Pereira of Rocky Hill, CT; her daughter Lesia O. Ciupka Bongiovanni of Wethersfield, CT; her daughter-in-law Oksana Ciupka of Cohoes, NY; granddaughter Katrina Ciupka (fiancé Chad Secor) of Petersburg, NY; grandson Michael Pereira (wife Rebecca and great-granddaughter Mackenzie) of Hartford, CT; grandson Christopher Pereira (wife Nicolle) of Rocky Hill, CT. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Jacek Telenko of Manchester, England (the only family member she ever saw again), her son-in-law Nello P. Bongiovanni of Wethersfield, CT and her kitties: Puss-Puss, Fuzzy, Peeky and KC. Visitation will be at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home from 11:00am to 11:45am with a Panachyda service at 11:45am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Requiem Liturgy will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:30PM at Saint Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church 135 Wethersfield Ave. Hartford with a burial to follow at Saint Michael Ukranian Catholic Cemetery, 1458 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 125-135 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. Because of COVID-19, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Also, at this time, there will be no gathering after the burial; the family hopes to have one in the future. Maria's family would like you to know that if you are uncomfortable attending all or any part of the funeral services, we understand; just keep us in your thoughts and prayers and please stay safe.