Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria CORNELIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria CORNELIO


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria CORNELIO Obituary
Maria (Bazzano) Cornelio, 73, of Hartford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her two daughters, Carmela Stevens and Paola Oldham. She will be forever loved and missed. Maria was born on September 22, 1947 in Floridia, Sicily. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sebastiano Cornelio, who she was happily married to for 56 years. Maria leaves behind her two daughters and five adored grandchildren, Chelsea Bronk, Alexander Bronk, Nicholas Stevens, Michael Stevens and Gabriel Stevens, as well as a very dear friend of 42 years, Franca Marfella. May she rest in peace. Funeral services and entombment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -