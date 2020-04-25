|
|
Maria (Bazzano) Cornelio, 73, of Hartford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her two daughters, Carmela Stevens and Paola Oldham. She will be forever loved and missed. Maria was born on September 22, 1947 in Floridia, Sicily. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Sebastiano Cornelio, who she was happily married to for 56 years. Maria leaves behind her two daughters and five adored grandchildren, Chelsea Bronk, Alexander Bronk, Nicholas Stevens, Michael Stevens and Gabriel Stevens, as well as a very dear friend of 42 years, Franca Marfella. May she rest in peace. Funeral services and entombment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020