Maria da Graca Braga, 90, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 with her family at her side. Born on August 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena Braga Sousa and the wife of the late Joao Batista Andrade. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church and a member of the Holy Ghost Portuguese Club. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Hughes Convalescent Home for twenty five years. Maria was a very happy person and her laughter was infectious. A beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, she is survived by her children, Leonilde Costa and her husband Jacinto of FL; Laudalina Freitas and her husband John of Newington, Tina Alves and her husband Antonio of FL: and Maria Freitas and her husband David of Cromwell, her brother, Alberto Azevedo of MA, her sister, Maria do Carmo Melo of Toronto, her six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Funeral services for Maria will begin on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment with committal prayers will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Wednesday evening, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane Street, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106.To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary