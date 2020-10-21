Maria De Lurdes Rosa de Jesus Oliveira, 89, of Cromwell CT and Fajoes, Portugal, beloved wife for 68 years of Francisco DeOliveira, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Fajoes, Portugal on April 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Gomes Soares and Maria Rosa De Jesus. She is predeceased by two brothers that she loved dearly. In December of 1974 she came to this country with eight children leaving behind three that were to come months later, to meet up with her husband to start a better life for their large family. They settled in Hartford CT. She worked very hard all her life and life was not always easy but she never complained and always had a great sense of humor and was very caring to everyone she met. Her door was always open and the table always had room for one or two more. She loved to play cards and a good joke, but most of all she loved her family. Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her husband Francisco, son Adilio Oliveira of Hartford, son Nelson Oliveira and wife Paula of Wethersfield, son Rodrigo Oliveira and wife Maria of Middletown, son Jose Oliveira and wife Rosemary of Newington, son Manuel Oliveira and wife Paula of East Providence RI, son Joao Oliveira and wife Emilia of Cromwell, daughter Maria Do Carmo Almeida and husband Ricardo of Cromwell, son Francisco Oliveira of New Britain, daughter Esmeralda Passanisi and husband Joseph of Middletown, son Braz Oliveira and wife Janelle of Cromwell, daughter Laurinda Rua and husband Albert of Fairfield. Her grandchildren, Ana Oliveira, Joao Oliveira, Tamika Mann, Denisa Mann, Josefina Leone, Anabela DaSilva, Jason Oliveira, Jessica Faulk, Jennifer Oliveira, Philip Oliveira, Anthony Oliveira, Matthew Oliveira, Marco Almeida, Ana Christina Burkey, Gabirela Almeida, Katrina Beaudoin, Jeffrey Oliveira, Chelsea Oliveira, Nicholas Passanisi, Justin Passanisi, Julia Passanisi, Lauren Oliveira, Jacob Oliveir a, Thomas Rua, Zachary Rua. And her great-grand children, Joao, Maria Madalena, Maria Joao, Felipa, Amelia, Nicholas, Mackenzy, Machaela, Payton, Rhenee, Parker, Ryder, Luna, Lorenzo, Sabrina, Sebastian, Lilliana, Benjamin, Luis, Charlotte. A very special thank you to the Middlesex Healthcare caregivers, especially Angela and nurse Mason for the loving care they gave Maria. A funeral mass will take place on Friday (October 23, 2020), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Kane St., Hartford CT. Her body will be escorted back to Portugal for Christian Burial, with her husband and children. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Kane St Hartford CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com