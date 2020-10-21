1/1
Maria De Lurdes Rosa de Jesus Oliveira
1931 - 2020
Maria De Lurdes Rosa de Jesus Oliveira, 89, of Cromwell CT and Fajoes, Portugal, beloved wife for 68 years of Francisco DeOliveira, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Fajoes, Portugal on April 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Gomes Soares and Maria Rosa De Jesus. She is predeceased by two brothers that she loved dearly. In December of 1974 she came to this country with eight children leaving behind three that were to come months later, to meet up with her husband to start a better life for their large family. They settled in Hartford CT. She worked very hard all her life and life was not always easy but she never complained and always had a great sense of humor and was very caring to everyone she met. Her door was always open and the table always had room for one or two more. She loved to play cards and a good joke, but most of all she loved her family. Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her husband Francisco, son Adilio Oliveira of Hartford, son Nelson Oliveira and wife Paula of Wethersfield, son Rodrigo Oliveira and wife Maria of Middletown, son Jose Oliveira and wife Rosemary of Newington, son Manuel Oliveira and wife Paula of East Providence RI, son Joao Oliveira and wife Emilia of Cromwell, daughter Maria Do Carmo Almeida and husband Ricardo of Cromwell, son Francisco Oliveira of New Britain, daughter Esmeralda Passanisi and husband Joseph of Middletown, son Braz Oliveira and wife Janelle of Cromwell, daughter Laurinda Rua and husband Albert of Fairfield. Her grandchildren, Ana Oliveira, Joao Oliveira, Tamika Mann, Denisa Mann, Josefina Leone, Anabela DaSilva, Jason Oliveira, Jessica Faulk, Jennifer Oliveira, Philip Oliveira, Anthony Oliveira, Matthew Oliveira, Marco Almeida, Ana Christina Burkey, Gabirela Almeida, Katrina Beaudoin, Jeffrey Oliveira, Chelsea Oliveira, Nicholas Passanisi, Justin Passanisi, Julia Passanisi, Lauren Oliveira, Jacob Oliveir a, Thomas Rua, Zachary Rua. And her great-grand children, Joao, Maria Madalena, Maria Joao, Felipa, Amelia, Nicholas, Mackenzy, Machaela, Payton, Rhenee, Parker, Ryder, Luna, Lorenzo, Sabrina, Sebastian, Lilliana, Benjamin, Luis, Charlotte. A very special thank you to the Middlesex Healthcare caregivers, especially Angela and nurse Mason for the loving care they gave Maria. A funeral mass will take place on Friday (October 23, 2020), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Kane St., Hartford CT. Her body will be escorted back to Portugal for Christian Burial, with her husband and children. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Kane St Hartford CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dorene Malcolm
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
She was the best wife,mother, grandmother,great grandmother and the best mother in law you can ask for I always love you and never forget LOVE PAULA OLIVEIRA RI
Paula Oliveira
Significant Other
October 20, 2020
I have not seen Senhora Maria in a while, did see her in the family togetherness on Facebook posts. She was the mother and grandmother everyone should have. Our deepest condolences to the entire family. May her greater than life memories guide you through these hard times. May she rest in peace.
Joseph Frutuoso
Friend
