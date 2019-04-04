Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Destin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Destin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Destin Obituary
Maria Destin, of New Britain, passed away April 2, 2019. Funeral services be Monday April 8, at 11:30AM from the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 12:30PM at St. Mary Church of St. Joachim Parish, burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, all in New Britain. Visiting hours are Sunday at the funeral home from 2PM-5PM. For the complete obituary, to view her Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now