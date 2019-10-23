Hartford Courant Obituaries
Maria E. Silva


1935 - 2019
Maria E. Silva Obituary
Maria E. Silva, 84, of Newington, CT, beloved wife of the late Joao Da Noiva Dias Silva, passed away on October 18, 2019 surrounded by love. Born in Mira De Aire Portugal on December 3, 1935, she lived most of her life in Angola, Africa, then Portugal, and finally moving to Hartford CT in order to give her children a better life. She was an amazing, selfless, strong woman whose strong Faith in God and Our Lady of Fatima helped her thru a very long fight with Cancer. Maria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved her family dearly and instilled her values and faith in her children and grandchildren. She loved Sunday dinners as that was her time to show her love by cooking for her family. Maria is survived by her sons, Joao DaSilva, Pedro Silva and daughter, Iolanda Silva and their spouses. She would like to especially thank Kyle Knight, her son-in-law for his support and love, and his devotion to help her daughter care for her. She also leaves her grandchildren, Chris, Richie, Mark, Alex, Caroline, Melissa, Jessica and Andrew and brother, Dionisio Carreira. Her family will be bringing her home to Mira De Aire, Portugal and will have a memorial service at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to . Online condolences may be made a www.SheehanHilbornBreen.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
