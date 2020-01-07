Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
María Reina de la Paz Parish (St Lawrence O´Toole Church)
494 New Britain Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Cieckiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria F. Cieckiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria F. Cieckiewicz Obituary
Maria F. Cieckiewicz, 88, of Hartford, beloved widow of Jan S. Cieckiewicz, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born in Munich, Germany, daughter of the late Josef and Antonie (Richter) Schaftner. In November of 1957 Maria came to America with her husband to start a new life. She was a former hairdresser in Germany, great cook, and had an awesome singing voice. Maria was a Eucharistic Minister for 17 years at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. She became a U.S Citizen in 2006. Maria leaves her 3 daughters and their husbands; Rose Birol and her husband Herbert, of Germany, Maria Parker and her husband Don, of Newington, and Caroline Biancamano and her husband John, of Wethersfield. Her 3 Grandchildren; Michael Parker and wife Clarice, of New York City, Melissa Fusco and husband Jim, of Newington, Kimberly Contois and husband Jon, of New Britain, 2 great grandchildren; Dillon Fusco and Oliver Fusco, of Newington, 2 sisters; Elfriede Bergbauer and Tonerl Katzdobler both of Germany. a sister-in-law, Helga Schaftner, of Germany. She was also predeceased by 3 brothers in Germany; Peppi Schaftner, Franz Schaftner, Peter Schaftner. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in Germany. Our Family would like to acknowledge Athena Healthcare and Hospice for the Special Care they gave to our Mom. We would also like to acknowledge Father Alex, The Sisters of the Parish, The Eucharistic Ministers, Staff, and Parishioners for their Love and Support to our Mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 10:00 am, in María Reina de la Paz Parish (St Lawrence O´Toole Church), 494 New Britain Ave. Hartford, CT 06106. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, January 9th, 5 to 8 pm, at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. Please Go Directly To The Church Friday Morning. In Lieu of Flowers; Donations may be made to Damon Runyon Cancer Research Care of: William Raveis, 990 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To share a memory with the family, please visit www. dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -