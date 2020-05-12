Maria G. (DiBenedetto) Ficocelli, 84, wife of the late Antonio Ficocelli, passed away on May 9, 2020, at MapleView Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Italy on March 19, 1936, daughter of the late Carlo and Rosa (Ferrante) DiBenedetto. Maria was married to Tony at age 20 and joined him in Argentina in 1956. They came to America in 1968. Maria was a professional skilled seamstress. She also loved to cook and make homemade pasta and her famous sauce. Maria's greatest joy was sharing her delicious food with family and friends, and especially hosting Sunday dinners and Christmas Eve feast. Maria also enjoyed traveling to Italy and was a faithful communicant of Corpus Christi Church. She leaves her loving and faithful daughters, Ana Yacone of Wethersfield and Rosa Ficocelli of Rocky Hill, four grandchildren, Frank Yacone, Alicia (Ficocelli) Cullen and her husband Desi, Michael Yacone, and Stephanie Pion, along with two great-grandchildren Tyson and Carter Cullen. Maria also leaves her niece Elena Karecki, nephew Joseph Karecki and his wife Carmen, and her great niece Natasha (Russo) Bond and husband Mike. Besides her husband, Maria was predeceased by her brothers, Gigino, Gianinno, and Gaetano and her sister-in-law Laura Karecki. The family wishes to thank Dr. Santo Buccheri and the healthcare workers and staff at MapleView who cared for Maria up to her death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to health concerns and restrictions, burial will be private. For further information, or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.