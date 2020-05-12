Maria G. Ficocelli
1936 - 2020
Maria G. (DiBenedetto) Ficocelli, 84, wife of the late Antonio Ficocelli, passed away on May 9, 2020, at MapleView Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Italy on March 19, 1936, daughter of the late Carlo and Rosa (Ferrante) DiBenedetto. Maria was married to Tony at age 20 and joined him in Argentina in 1956. They came to America in 1968. Maria was a professional skilled seamstress. She also loved to cook and make homemade pasta and her famous sauce. Maria's greatest joy was sharing her delicious food with family and friends, and especially hosting Sunday dinners and Christmas Eve feast. Maria also enjoyed traveling to Italy and was a faithful communicant of Corpus Christi Church. She leaves her loving and faithful daughters, Ana Yacone of Wethersfield and Rosa Ficocelli of Rocky Hill, four grandchildren, Frank Yacone, Alicia (Ficocelli) Cullen and her husband Desi, Michael Yacone, and Stephanie Pion, along with two great-grandchildren Tyson and Carter Cullen. Maria also leaves her niece Elena Karecki, nephew Joseph Karecki and his wife Carmen, and her great niece Natasha (Russo) Bond and husband Mike. Besides her husband, Maria was predeceased by her brothers, Gigino, Gianinno, and Gaetano and her sister-in-law Laura Karecki. The family wishes to thank Dr. Santo Buccheri and the healthcare workers and staff at MapleView who cared for Maria up to her death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to health concerns and restrictions, burial will be private. For further information, or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Marias passing. I hope you hold on tightly to the happy memories and remember her smile. You took great care of her. May you all be at peace. Sending my love.
Pat Yagmin
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
Mrs.Ficocelli was a sweet caring and kind woman . I shared many good times with her and many laughs as I was very good friends with her daughters and was her across the street neighbor for years . She always welcomed me into her home . I want to extend my deepest sympathy to her family. May her soul Rest In Peace .♥
Joanne
Friend
