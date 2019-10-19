Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Maria Gworek
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Maria Gworek

Maria Gworek Obituary
Maria Giuseppa (Pina) Tavarozzi Gworek passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Pina was born in Casacalenda, Italy on May 6, 1930. She immigrated to Montreal, Canada with her parents and siblings, eventually moving to Connecticut where she met her husband. She worked at Royal Typewriter and then at Hamilton Standard where she was proud to say she worked on building the space suits for the first astronauts who landed on the moon. Pina was a consummate hostess, always ready to welcome everyone into her home, providing an endless supply of delicious food. Pina was a proud aunt to many nieces and nephews whom she showered with her love. She leaves her sisters Maria DiTota, Argentina Tavarozzi, Mickey Tavarozzi, her brother Tony Tavarozzi, all of Montreal, Canada; a sister-in-law Carol Tavarozzi of Rocky Hill, CT and many nieces and nephews. Pina was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gworek; her brother Carlo Tavarozzi; and her parents Giuseppe Tavarozzi and Maddelena (Ferrara) Tavarozzi. Services for Pina will be Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 11:00am at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT. Burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
