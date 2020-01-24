Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonbury Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
1953 - 2020
Maria Joanna Elizabeth Oltheten Obituary
Maria Joanna Elizabeth Oltheten, 66, of Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after sustaining injuries in a car accident. Born in Djember, East Java, Indonesia on December 27, 1953, daughter of Joseph Oltheten of Vernon and the late Martina B. Oltheten, she immigrated to the United States with her family in 1959 and lived in Bloomfield for over 40 years before moving to Vernon. Maria was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1972 and the University of Hartford, Class of 1976. She worked for the State of Connecticut at the Department of Rehabilitation Services. A devout Catholic, Maria was a parishioner of the former Christ the King Catholic Church in Bloomfield, now Sacred Heart Church, and most recently had been attending Mass at St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Most of all, Maria will be remembered for her love for her family, especially her parents who were the central focus of her life. Besides her father Joseph, she leaves five siblings, Joseph Oltheten and his wife Helen of Elliotsburg, PA, Raymond Oltheten and his wife Penni of Madison, AL, Yvonne Schreiner of West Roxbury, MA, Christine Jones and her husband Kenny of Hampstead, NC, and Edie Baj and her husband Marty of South Windsor; nine nieces and nephews, Julie Oldham and her husband Will of Brookline, MA, Rob Schreiner and his wife Erika of Pinehurst, NC, Lisa Bakaysa and her husband Joey of Lunenburg, MA, Stephen Schreiner and his wife Ana of Germantown, MD, Erika Jones of Durham, NC, Kevin Jones and his wife Marilyn of Marina Del Rey, CA, Stephanie Baj of Talladega, AL, and Michelle Baj of West Hartford; and six great-nieces and nephews, Isabel, Emily, and Mackenzie Oldham, Keegan and Sydney Bakaysa, and Christopher Schreiner. Maria was predeceased by her mother, Martina; a brother, Peter Oltheten; and a brother-in-law, Robert Schreiner. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 5-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, January 27, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family invites friends to the church hall after the burial. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Development Office, 839-841 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105-2801. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 24, 2020
