Maria Jose (Sa) Santos of Wethersfield passed away on July 17, 2019 at home. Maria was born in 1924 in Porto, Portugal, daughter of Ludovina and Ilibio de Sa. Maria was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Manuel dos Santos, the love of her life for 65 years. Maria moved to the United States from Portugal in 1948 living first in West Hartford and then Wethersfield. She was employed at Royal Typewriter and then at Aetna Life and Casualty until her retirement in 1988. Maria leaves a niece Ana Maria Silveira and her partner Kenneth Dowden of East Hartford, a nephew Jose Silveira and his wife Dawn of Manchester, special cousins Maria Gloria Carvalho, Aurelio Santos, and Jose Santos, all of Rhode Island, best friend Julia Querido, and many more cousins and friends in CT, Rhode Island, and Portugal. Maria was a communicant of Our Lady Of Fatima Church in Hartford. Friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill, on Saturday, July 20th from 9:30a.m.- 10:30am. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am in Our Lady Of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St. Hartford. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Gifts in memory of Maria can be made to Our Lady Of Fatima Church. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019