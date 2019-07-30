Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Maria (Malyszko) Kupinski


1925 - 2019
Maria (Malyszko) Kupinski Obituary
Maria (Malyszko) Kupinski, of New Britain, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the widow of Julian Kupinski since 1995. Born in Mala Brosna, Poland on April 17, 1925, she lived in New Britain since 1962 after immigrating from Germany. She worked for Stanley Tools until her retirement and was a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Maria is survived and will be dearly missed by her children: Matthew and daughter-in-law Darlene of Newport, RI; Danuta and husband Edward Mullen of Rocky Hill, CT. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Monica and husband Steven Pagnotta of Boulder, CO., Donna, Nicole Longoria, Renee, Jennifer, David, Jon, and Chris. She also leaves 7 great-grandchildren. A special "thank you" to Cassena Care's staff for the superb care given to Maria. We are grateful for the compassionate care and love bestowed on her. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at New Britain Memorial & Donald Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Her funeral will begin Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:30 am from the funeral home, followed by her funeral liturgy at 9:30 AM in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. An extended obituary and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 30, 2019
