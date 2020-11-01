1/1
Maria Luisa Borges
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Luisa ("Mima") Lopes Borges passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 29, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1927 on the island of Santiago, Cape Verde Islands. Her parents were Arcenio Lopes and Henriqueta Lopes Varela. She was predeceased by her husband, Manuel Lopes Borges and her brothers, Jose Lopes and Manuel Lopes. She immigrated to the United States in August of 1958 with their oldest son, Francisco, and settled in New Haven, CT with her husband. As a naturalized United States citizen she was very proud of her Cape Verdean heritage and United States citizenship. She and her husband raised their five children with a strong example of faith, family, disciplined work ethic, generosity and compassion for others. The family was significantly challenged by the tragic passing of her husband Manuel, in 1971, leaving her to raise a young family. Guided by her deep and unwavering faith, and at great personal sacrifice Maria ensured that all of her children completed their formal education. She continued her example of encouragement and determination, by always reminding her grandchildren to study with earnest ("stude ku empenhu") and persistently emphasized that the family must remember to care for one another and remain close. A devout and practicing Catholic, she was a parishioner of Saint Rita Church, Hamden, CT for over 45 years. She had a devoted prayer life and attended weekly mass. She also volunteered at Columbus House in New Haven preparing and distributing food to individuals and families in need of a hot meal. She embodied what it meant to be a true follower of Jesus Christ, a legacy that she left to her entire family. Maria remained in regular contact with her large and extended family around the globe in Cape Verde, Angola, France, Switzerland, Portugal and Holland. She also enjoyed travelling to England, Italy, France, Switzerland, Canada, Spain and the Caribbean. In every instance, she connected with and reconnected family members who were amazed by the legacy and long-established relationships that she was able to recount. The needs of those who remained in her homeland were always on her mind. Despite her limited means, over the course of months she gathered and purchased items to ship back. She uniquely understood the necessity of helping other immigrants establish themselves in the United States and assisted in any way she could including securing employment and housing. As a testament of her wisdom and graciousness, she was a trusted advisor to countless family members and friends here and abroad. She will forever be loved, honored and cherished especially by her children: Francisco (Luisa) Lopes Borges, Peter (Vera) Lopes Borges, Francesca (Lance) Borges Gordon, Maria Avelina (Jose, recently deceased) Borges Correia, Joaquina (Keith) Borges King; 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and, her "sister" Benvinda Pereira in Cape Verde who she helped raise. In addition, extended family in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Cape Verde, Europe and Angola, as well as numerous friends, also cherish their memories of her. Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, the service and burial are private. At a later time, the family will host a befitting memorial in her honor. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
My most heartfelt and sincere sympathies to the entire family. Maria leaves a remarkable legacy that will live on for generations. May you be comforted by your most cherished memories.
Lisa Connolly
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved