|
|
Maria Luisa (Lombardo) DiGrazia, 87, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Ugo C. DiGrazia, Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Derna, Libya on October 31, 1932 to the now late Paolo and Santina (Scata) Lombardo, Maria later lived in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily. She was a graduate of the Necchi School of Couture, associated with Christian Dior, of Sicily, Italy. Maria and Ugo came to the United States in 1961, and she devoted her life both to raising her family and being a key foundation to the family business, Ugo DiGrazia Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. Additionally, her passion for cooking and sharing with loved ones resulted in a constant daily flow of friends and family enjoying countless dinners together, and more importantly, celebrating life. We will always remember her warmth, elegance, sweet charisma, sharp intuition, and supportive personality – all of what made her extraordinary. A loving mother and grandmother, Maria was sadly predeceased by her daughter, Antonina DiGrazia-Bello, and she will be forever missed by her two sons, Gianpaolo DiGrazia of Hartford and Ugo DiGrazia, Jr. of Rocky Hill; son-in-law Miguel Bello; Arleta Kordylewska of Windsor who was like a daughter to Maria; and her four adored grandchildren: Maria Luisa Bello, Michael Bello, Martina DiGrazia and Ivana DiGrazia. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lucia Cristoforo and husband Rocco of Wethersfield, and Giuseppina Lentini of Vernon, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, in the U.S., Italy, Spain, and Venezuela. A special thank you to Martha Caceres for taking great care of Maria for the past five years as a full-time live-in caregiver who loved her as her own family. The family will be forever grateful to you and your daughter. In addition, thank you to Silvana and Rafael Pacheco, exceptional friends and neighbors, for their continuous love, help, and support to Maria and the caregivers. Funeral services and entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private due to the current health crisis. A public memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the (online or to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601), or to Church of the Incarnation (544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT 06109). The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Maria with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020