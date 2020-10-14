1/1
Maria Luisa DiGrazia
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Luisa (Lombardo) DiGrazia, 87, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Ugo C. DiGrazia, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Born in Derna, Libya on November 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paolo and Santina (Scata) Lombardo. A funeral mass for Maria will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. There is a 100 person capacity limit at the church, masks are required. All are welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved