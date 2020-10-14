Maria Luisa (Lombardo) DiGrazia, 87, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Ugo C. DiGrazia, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Born in Derna, Libya on November 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paolo and Santina (Scata) Lombardo. A funeral mass for Maria will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. There is a 100 person capacity limit at the church, masks are required. All are welcome.



