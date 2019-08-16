Home

Maria Kittredge
Maria Lynn Kittredge

Maria Lynn Kittredge Obituary
Maria Lynn Kittredge, 50, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2019 after her battle with cancer. Maria earned a degree as a mechanic at the Motorcycle Institute (MMI) in Orlando, Florida. She was best remembered for her love of Harley Davidson motorcycles. Maria is survived by her mother Maile Robitaille and step father James Robitaille of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother C.J. Inturri of Wethersfield, CT, step brothers Mark Robitaille and Jim Robitaille and step sisters Crissy Robitaille and Lori Robitaille and her beloved dog Dyna. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Friday, August 16th from 5-7p.m. A prayer service will be held by Pastor Ron Cox. Burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
