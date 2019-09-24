Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Matuszak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Matuszak


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Matuszak Obituary
Maria (Classen) Matuszak, 87, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Wallace Matuszak, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home. Born in Holland on April 1, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Aykalberg) Classen, she was raised in Holland and immigrated to the United States in 1956 and settled in East Hartford. Maria worked at Royal Typewriter for 29 years until the company closed in 1985. She then took a position at Manchester Molding where she worked for nine years until her retirement in 1994. She was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and walking to the East Hartford Public Library and to the Town of East Hartford parks. She was very proud of East Hartford and all that the town had to offer. In appreciation for all that offered her over the years, Maria donated her extensive international doll collection to the Town Library. Most of all, Maria enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Spending time with her husband and family, enjoying traditional Polish, German, and Dutch food, and relaxing at her home. She leaves a sister, Theresa Swillens of Holland; two cousins, Elle Nixon of East Hartford and Paula Vonderberg of California; and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Sjuul Classen; and a cousin, Tina Mora. Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, September 28, 9 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now