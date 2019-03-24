Home

Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Maria Obregon

Maria Obregon Obituary
Maria A. Obregón, 94, of Enfield, and South Windsor, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 4-8 p.m., at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any donations be made to Active Day East Hartford, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118, attn: Jennifer DiSette or the South Windsor Senior Center, Town of South Windsor, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019
