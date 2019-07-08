Maria Spirito Perreault, 99 of South Windsor, CT passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Before moving to South Windsor, she lived in Manchester, CT for over 60 years. Maria was born in Hartford, CT on June 17, 1920. Maria was married to Roger Cleo Perreault on November 4, 1950; they were married for 65 years. Maria was very proud of her job as a full-time homemaker until she moved to South Windsor in 2013. She provided a wonderful home for Roger and her daughter, Lisa. Maria was a very loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother. "Mama" adored her three grandchildren and loved visiting them in Chicago, Illinois and in Pemaquid Harbor, Maine. Her favorite hobbies were antique and stein collecting with friends and family, sewing and playing scrabble. Maria is survived by Lisa Perreault Ireland of Pebble Beach, California and three grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor Ireland, William Livingston (Caroline) Ireland and Peter Melville (Sarah) Ireland and by many nieces and nephews. Maria is preceded in death by her husband, six siblings and their spouses. There will be a graveside service at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester, CT on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the St. James School Foundation, PO Box 254, Manchester, CT, 06045-254. The family of Maria Spirito Perreault wishes to thank the compassionate and dedicated staff at the Village of Buckland Court, 432 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT for their excellent care for several years. The family also wishes to thank the Aides from Elder Care Services, Manchester, CT and from Friends for Friends, Glastonbury, CT for their care and companionship. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019