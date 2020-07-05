1/1
Maria Querido Carreira Guedes
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Adelina Querido Carreira Guedes, 89, wife of the late Joáo Guedes passed away on July 2, 2020. Born on August 14, 1930 in Mira de Aire, Portugal, daughter of the late Maria Dias Querido Carreira and Alfredo Joáo Carreira. Maria Adelina was a strong, amazing, selfless, devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She immigrated to the United States in 1969 to follow her dreams for a better life of opportunities for her children. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital for 26 years. Upon her retirement she continued with her favorite past times – knitting and crocheting. She loved to do for others in so many ways. Making blankets "mantas", doilies "naprons", were her favorites. She was always so giving and loved to help others, so much. Truly the Matriarch of our Family! Maria is survived by her three children; Fatima Ramos and son-in-law Manuel Ramos, Joáo Guedes and daughter-in-law Lurdes Guedes, and Helder Guedes; her grandchildren Gisela Rice and spouse William, Marcia Baird and spouse Jason, Brian Ramos and spouse Beth, Derek Guedes and Kayla Guedes; and nine great grandchildren; Dylan, Ayden, Landyn Ramos, Melina, Brandon Rice and Amalia, Liliana, Jason Jr., Santiago Baird. Maria also leaves two sisters in Portugal: Celestina Querido and Maria Manuela Querido. She was predeceased by five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, (July 7), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Maria Adelina Guedes name to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved