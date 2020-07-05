Maria Adelina Querido Carreira Guedes, 89, wife of the late Joáo Guedes passed away on July 2, 2020. Born on August 14, 1930 in Mira de Aire, Portugal, daughter of the late Maria Dias Querido Carreira and Alfredo Joáo Carreira. Maria Adelina was a strong, amazing, selfless, devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She immigrated to the United States in 1969 to follow her dreams for a better life of opportunities for her children. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital for 26 years. Upon her retirement she continued with her favorite past times – knitting and crocheting. She loved to do for others in so many ways. Making blankets "mantas", doilies "naprons", were her favorites. She was always so giving and loved to help others, so much. Truly the Matriarch of our Family! Maria is survived by her three children; Fatima Ramos and son-in-law Manuel Ramos, Joáo Guedes and daughter-in-law Lurdes Guedes, and Helder Guedes; her grandchildren Gisela Rice and spouse William, Marcia Baird and spouse Jason, Brian Ramos and spouse Beth, Derek Guedes and Kayla Guedes; and nine great grandchildren; Dylan, Ayden, Landyn Ramos, Melina, Brandon Rice and Amalia, Liliana, Jason Jr., Santiago Baird. Maria also leaves two sisters in Portugal: Celestina Querido and Maria Manuela Querido. She was predeceased by five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, (July 7), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Maria Adelina Guedes name to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com