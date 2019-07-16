Maria Rosalina Pereira, 86, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Manuel "Moleiro" Pereira, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Povoação, Povolide, Viseu, Portugal on March 25, 1933, one of five daughters to the late Manuel and Maria Emilia (de Jesus) de Almeida. In 1976, Rosalina left Portugal to start a new life in Hartford where she and her husband raised six beautiful children. She was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church and made many trips back home to Portugal to visit her family. Rosalina worked tirelessly and passionately perfecting her vegetable and flower gardens. She also enjoyed baking, knitting and crocheting in her free time, but above all, the time she spent with her loving family is what she cherished the most. Rosalina will forever be missed by her six children; Manuel and his wife Luisa of Andover; Silvestre and his wife Linda of South Windsor; Lurdes Pinhel and her husband Manuel of East Hartford; Laura Ferreira and her husband Antonio of Ellington; Connie Neves and Tina Garofalo and her husband Maurizio, all of South Windsor; her beloved grandchildren; Tanya, Ryan, Kyle, Sabrina, Matthew, Rute Pinho and her husband Marco, Elizabeth Luangpraseuth and her husband Hong "Mike", Stephanie and Richie, Monica Schyns and her husband Garrett, Victoria and Anthony; her great grandchildren; Jake, Oliver, Dominic and Demitri and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rosalina was also predeceased by all of her sisters, Micas, Catarina, Celiz and Laura Almeida of Portugal. The funeral service will be Friday, July 19, leaving at 9:15 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St., Hartford, CT 06106. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Rosalina may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019