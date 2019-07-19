Maria (Freitas) Tavares, 78, of Hartford, beloved wife for 60 years of Antonio Tavares, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Santa Maria Azores, Portugal on July 26, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Emilia (Chaves) Freitas. Maria worked for many years at Aetna Insurance Company. She will always be remembered for baking biscoitos for her great-nieces and great-nephews and she loved sending them care packages at the holidays. She also spent countless hours crocheting blankets for the ill at the nursing home. A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime faithful communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. A loving wife, sister and aunt, Maria will be forever missed by her devoted husband Antonio; seven siblings, Evangelina Chaves and husband Jose Maria of Hartford, Leonor Carvalho and husband Joao of Wethersfield, Isabel Braga of Wethersfield, Joe Freitas and wife Maria of Newington, William Freitas and wife Marianne of Lebanon, Zenalia Coute and husband Joe of Wethersfield and John Freitas and wife Wladzia of Newington; her sister-in-law, Iberia Freitas of Wethersfield and countless dear nieces and nephews and their families especially her niece Michelle Pacheco, whose help and kindness was greatly appreciated by Maria. She is also survived by her husband's siblings and their families as well as many relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her brother, Antonio Freitas, brother-in-law, David Braga and two nephews, Paul Chaves and Billy Freitas. Funeral services will begin Monday (July 22) at 8:45 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford. Entombment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Maria's memory may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory of Maria with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019