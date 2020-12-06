Maria Temponi, 64, of Newington passed away on December 3, 2020. Born in Ipatinga, Brazil she was the daughter of Juventino Gomes Ribeiro and Conceição Martins Ribeiro. She is survived by her husband Alfeu Temponi Felix; her son, Thiago; her daughter, Nathalia, and her beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Adrianna and Daria. She also leaves behind her siblings Marlene, Marli, Marlette, José, Geraldo and Flávio. She was predeceased by her brother Lacir. Maria, also affectionately known as "Petinha", lived her life dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren which she poured all her love into. She was everyone's mother and everyone's best friend. She was compassionate, honest, hardworking, dependable, and the glue that kept the family intact. We are comforted in knowing that she can now rest peacefully in heaven, after giving us so much of herself throughout the years. To know her is to love her. Her light will continue to shine through in eternity, within our hearts and beyond. A private memorial will be held in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com