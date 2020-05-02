Maria Teresa Mira, 75, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, surrounded by her husband, son, and older sister. She was born to Celestino and Marta Gomes on January 3, 1945, in Reguengo do Fetal, Portugal, the youngest of four siblings - Zé, Isaura, and Francisco. At 14, she transitioned from working for her family to working for neighbors as a seamstress, housekeeper, farmhand, cook, and nanny to a girl that later became her maid of honor, goddaughter, and lifelong friend. Despite initial disapproval from their families, Teresa married her childhood sweetheart, José Mira. The couple immigrated to Hartford in 1967, where Teresa spent 28 years at Sisters of St. Joseph working in the laundry room, kitchen, and special education school. A devoted Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Hartford, and supporter of her hometown parish, Nossa Senhora de Fétal. Teresa's passions were seen in her love for her family, her community in Hartford and Portugal, her garden and flowers, and her favorite place, the beach at Nazaré. Teresa leaves behind memories of her infamous soups and sponge cakes, love of the Portuguese culture she instilled in her nieces and nephews, and the way she made everyone - friends, acquaintances, and other immigrants - feel like family. Even in her last days, Teresa had lessons to leave: "Make sure to take the clothes out of the dryer, and iron them immediately; for the love of god, you have a video meeting in the morning so look presentable. If you keep a fire going in the hearth, it'll keep the house warm and lower your heating bill. Eat your soup! Finally, take care of each other; I'm not here to do that any longer, so show mercy." Teresa is survived by her husband José; son, Helder; sister and brother-in-law, Isaura and Joe Santos; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends around the world. The family will hold a private graveside service with a celebration of life at a later date. Teresa would say, "Leave flowers in the ground!", so in lieu, donations can be made in her name to Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 50 Fatima Sq, Hartford, CT 06106 or the Saint Francis Foundation, Attn: Hoffman Breast Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 95 Woodland Street, 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.