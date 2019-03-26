Maria "Zia" V. (Discenza) Sessa, 85, of East Hartford, loving wife of 34 years of the late Carrado "Butch" Sessa, peacefully departed from this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 to join her husband and loved ones in Heaven. Born in Baranello, province of Campobasso, Italy on August 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Nicola and Isabella (Manocchio) Discenza, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1966. Prior to her retirement, Maria was employed for over 20 years by Travelers Insurance Company, Hartford. A devout Catholic, Maria was a former long-time communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Christopher Church both in East Hartford. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and pokeno. Most of all, "Zia" cherished her time with her family, especially dinners with all of them at holidays, weekends, and special celebrations.Maria is survived by her sister, Elena Discenza in Italy; a brother-in-law, Lucio Tamburro of Hartford; a niece, Marianna Beaumont and her husband, Gregory, of East Hartford; three nephews, Joseph Tamburro and his wife, Carmelina, of Hartford, Dino Pettinato and his wife, Lisa, of East Hartford, Nino Pettinato and his wife, Judy, of East Hartford; many grandnieces, grandnephews, and dear friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Flora Manocchio in Italy and Anna Tamburro of Hartford. Funeral service will be Thursday (March 28th) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. (Maria's family request that everyone please go directly to the church on Thursday morning). Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, (Section New C), East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Wednesday (March 27th) from 4:30 pm – 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maria's name may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Maria's family would like to thank her buddy Venzi and the entire staff at Salmon Brook Rehabilitation Center in Glastonbury, CT for their special care given to her. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary