Maria Winter, 64, of Bristol, beloved wife of Helmut Winter, and widow of Jan "Rysiek" Gradka, died on Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at her home. Maria was born in Huta Stara, Poland on March 15, 1954 and was a daughter of the late Jozef and Natalia (Porembska) Kopacz. She was raised and lived in Poland before moving to Bristol in 1989 and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She enjoyed baking, making pierogis, antiquing, gardening, and, above all else, spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Maria is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Hubert and Agnes Gradka of Southington; a daughter and son-in-law: Ewelina and Richard Czerczak of Bristol; three grandchildren: Nicole Gradka, Anthony and Emma Czerczak; five siblings: Zofia Baran of Bristol, Adam Kopacz, Helena Cieslik, Danuta Gregorczyk, and Barbara Kopys, all of Poland; two step-daughters and sons-in-law: Natalia and John Ryng, and Barbara and Stanley Putko, all of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday (March 1, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home today (Thursday) between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Maria's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019
