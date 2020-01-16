Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Marian Cecelia Brookman


1928 - 2020
Marian Cecelia (Gould) Brookman, 91, wife of the late Edward M. Brookman, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born on December 31, 1928 in Hartford, daughter of the late George and Ruth (Perrin) Gould. She also lived in West Hartford and Windsor before settling in South Windsor. Before retiring in 1995, she worked for Coastal Tool for many years. She leaves a son, Donald Brookman and his wife Angela of Wethersfield, three daughters Jan Elkins and her husband David of Old Saybrook, Joyce Brookman of Ashford, and Martha Duggan and her husband Tom of South Windsor; four grandsons, Brett Brookman, Daniel Brookman, TJ Duggan and Edward Duggan; a brother Clayton Gould; sisters-in-law, Elaine Gould and Marge Brookman and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Beverly Plasse and Betty Matthews. Relatives and friends may join the family for a visiting hour from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor, CT. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
