Marian (Monteith) Crane, 93, of Wethersfield, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born on November 30, 1926, in Wilkes Barre, PA, the daughter of Randolph McGregor Monteith and Audrey (Davies) Monteith. She was married for more than 60 years to the late Leslie (Les) E. Crane, Jr, who passed away in 2018. Marian was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary Preparatory School in Pennsylvania and attended Maryville College in Tennessee. She earned her B.S. and two M.S. degrees from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. She began her career in the fashion industry as a model and then assistant buyer for luxury department store, Bonwit Teller & Co. in Manhattan. With her husband, she moved to Long Island, NY, where she was an English teacher at Commack High School North. When the family moved to California in the early 1970s, she became a Women's Studies professor and counselor at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo."Corky," as Marian was best known, was a whip-smart, dynamic woman who lived life to its fullest. A life-long learner, she was a voracious reader, artist and activist. She and her husband, Les, enjoyed many years of retirement in Shinglehouse, PA, where she treasured friends and the "Lunch Bunch," who met once a month for more than 30 years. Marian is survived by two daughters, Maryanne Boscarino (and son-in-law, Enzo) of Wethersfield, and Sandra Ault of Albuquerque, NM; a stepdaughter, Debbie Crane of Benton Harbor, MI; six grandchildren, Alex Boscarino, Kimberlee Sinclair, Brendan Bombaci, Ryan Niederberger, Ivy Neiderberger and Cara EseLuna; and three great grandchildren, Henry Caron, Ethan Lodyga and Evie Lodyga. She was predeceased by her husband, Les, and her sister, Audrey Heaton. Services will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Marian with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
