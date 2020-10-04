1/1
Marian Hoffman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian E. Hoffman (Emig) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, in Wilmington, NC. Born in York County, PA, in 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eleanor Susan (Blessing) Emig. She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Alton F. Hoffman, sons Randall and Philip Hoffman, and grandson Erik Hoffman. Marian was raised in Lehigh County, PA, and graduated from Moravian College. In addition to living and making friendships in various communities in PA and CT, she fulfilled her late life wanderlust by residing for many years first in Santa Rosa, CA, then Fairbanks, AK and finally Wilmington, NC. Marian was formerly a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford, CT, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wethersfield, CT, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Avon, CT. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Judy Gustafson (Jan) and sons Dennis Hoffman (Barb), Tom Hoffman (Marge) and Lee Hoffman (Ruth). Her surviving grandchildren are Josh Gustafson, Heather Von Fang, Amy Gustafson, Karen Veale, Sara Hyde and Laura Fontaine. Marian was also blessed with six great grandchildren. Marian is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Newhard (Kenneth), and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 1, 2020
She and Alton were wonderful friends. I had the privilege of being their Pastor here in Avon CT. Blessings on the family in these days.
William (&Ruth) Carter
Friend
September 29, 2020
She was a very nice aunt had a lot of great times with her
Mary Snyder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved