Marian E. Hoffman (Emig) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, in Wilmington, NC. Born in York County, PA, in 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eleanor Susan (Blessing) Emig. She was preceded in death by her husband, The Reverend Alton F. Hoffman, sons Randall and Philip Hoffman, and grandson Erik Hoffman. Marian was raised in Lehigh County, PA, and graduated from Moravian College. In addition to living and making friendships in various communities in PA and CT, she fulfilled her late life wanderlust by residing for many years first in Santa Rosa, CA, then Fairbanks, AK and finally Wilmington, NC. Marian was formerly a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford, CT, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wethersfield, CT, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Avon, CT. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Judy Gustafson (Jan) and sons Dennis Hoffman (Barb), Tom Hoffman (Marge) and Lee Hoffman (Ruth). Her surviving grandchildren are Josh Gustafson, Heather Von Fang, Amy Gustafson, Karen Veale, Sara Hyde and Laura Fontaine. Marian was also blessed with six great grandchildren. Marian is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Newhard (Kenneth), and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401.



