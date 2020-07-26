Marian Kamarowski

Marian (Gagliardi) Kamarowski of Glastonbury, wife of the late Benedict Kamarowski, died Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in East Hartford, daughter of the late Daniel and Ann (Rago) Gagliardi, she had lived in Glastonbury for the past 23 years. Prior to her retirement she was a mortgage clerk for Society for Savings. Marian is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia Kamarowski, Joanne Kamarowski, and Shirley Cohen, a brother Robert Nadler, 3 grandchildren John Bowler, Marian Bowler, Rebecca Kiss and 2 great granddaughters, Elliotte and Everly Kiss and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Monday morning July 27 from 9:30 to 10:30am (masks must be worn). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Disabled Veterans, 35 Cold Spring Rd., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.