1/1
Marian Kamarowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian (Gagliardi) Kamarowski of Glastonbury, wife of the late Benedict Kamarowski, died Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in East Hartford, daughter of the late Daniel and Ann (Rago) Gagliardi, she had lived in Glastonbury for the past 23 years. Prior to her retirement she was a mortgage clerk for Society for Savings. Marian is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia Kamarowski, Joanne Kamarowski, and Shirley Cohen, a brother Robert Nadler, 3 grandchildren John Bowler, Marian Bowler, Rebecca Kiss and 2 great granddaughters, Elliotte and Everly Kiss and many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Monday morning July 27 from 9:30 to 10:30am (masks must be worn). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am in SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Disabled Veterans, 35 Cold Spring Rd., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved