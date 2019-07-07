Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Covenant Church
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Kliewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Kliewer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Kliewer Obituary
Marian Linscheid Kliewer was born July 29, 1930 in South Gate, CA and died peacefully on June 19, 2019 in Cromwell, CT. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ray Kliewer; daughters Rhonda Swensen (Charles) of Manchester, CT; Heather Parris (Scott) of Cottonwood, AZ; grandchildren Heidi Wallace (Brian), Andrew Swensen (Chaya), Stephen Barbour (Stephanie), Jeffrey Barbour (Baille), Elizabeth Barbour; and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by two brothers, Harlan and Gordon Linscheid, sister Elizabeth Friesen, and great-grandson Nicholas Barbour. Marian earned her PHT degree ('Pushing Hubby Through') over and over as Ray earned several college degrees and was Ray's "Bridge Over Troubled Waters". Marian and Ray lived in seven states and traveled extensively in the US, Canada and Europe. She wanted to be remembered for "trying to be a good wife, person and grandmother; a good Christian and steward of all God has given (her)". Her family remembers her for more than succeeding in those goals as well as singing in church, teaching and planning women's events for national dairy conventions. She was extremely creative and made her home a haven for all who entered. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 1 pm at Hillside Covenant Church in Cromwell. A reception will follow in the Hilltop Lounge at Covenant Village of Cromwell. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now