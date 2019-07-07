Marian Linscheid Kliewer was born July 29, 1930 in South Gate, CA and died peacefully on June 19, 2019 in Cromwell, CT. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ray Kliewer; daughters Rhonda Swensen (Charles) of Manchester, CT; Heather Parris (Scott) of Cottonwood, AZ; grandchildren Heidi Wallace (Brian), Andrew Swensen (Chaya), Stephen Barbour (Stephanie), Jeffrey Barbour (Baille), Elizabeth Barbour; and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by two brothers, Harlan and Gordon Linscheid, sister Elizabeth Friesen, and great-grandson Nicholas Barbour. Marian earned her PHT degree ('Pushing Hubby Through') over and over as Ray earned several college degrees and was Ray's "Bridge Over Troubled Waters". Marian and Ray lived in seven states and traveled extensively in the US, Canada and Europe. She wanted to be remembered for "trying to be a good wife, person and grandmother; a good Christian and steward of all God has given (her)". Her family remembers her for more than succeeding in those goals as well as singing in church, teaching and planning women's events for national dairy conventions. She was extremely creative and made her home a haven for all who entered. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 1 pm at Hillside Covenant Church in Cromwell. A reception will follow in the Hilltop Lounge at Covenant Village of Cromwell. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019